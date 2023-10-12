ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

The meeting was aimed to engage with political parties regarding the code of conduct for the forthcoming general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan has assured to make essential changes to the draft code of conduct for upcoming elections in response to concerns of political parties.

The assurance was given at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad, that was attended by representatives of various political parties.

The Election Commission collected input from political parties concerning the draft code of conduct and received their suggestions for its improvement.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ruled out the possibility of any delay in general elections.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the polls would be announced and conducted on time and there is no possibility of delay in the elections.

Reiterating the caretaker government’s resolve to hold free and fair elections, the Prime Minister said all registered political parties have legal and constitutional rights to canvass, mobilize people and attract public support.

However, he said the government would not be responsible if someone is legally barred from the political process.

Rubbishing the allegations of the caretaker government’s tilt towards PML-N, he said the political parties usually create such impressions before the elections with a view to attract public support.

Replying to a question, the Prime Minister said he is comfortable with the military leadership and the caretaker government has the final say in decision-making.