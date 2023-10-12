Open Menu

ECP Assures For Essential Changes In CoC For Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2023 | 02:46 PM

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

The meeting was aimed to engage with political parties regarding the code of conduct for the forthcoming general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan has assured to make essential changes to the draft code of conduct for upcoming elections in response to concerns of political parties.

The assurance was given at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad, that was attended by representatives of various political parties.

The meeting was aimed to engage with political parties regarding the code of conduct for the forthcoming general elections.

The Election Commission collected input from political parties concerning the draft code of conduct and received their suggestions for its improvement.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ruled out the possibility of any delay in general elections.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the polls would be announced and conducted on time and there is no possibility of delay in the elections.

Reiterating the caretaker government’s resolve to hold free and fair elections, the Prime Minister said all registered political parties have legal and constitutional rights to canvass, mobilize people and attract public support.

However, he said the government would not be responsible if someone is legally barred from the political process.

Rubbishing the allegations of the caretaker government’s tilt towards PML-N, he said the political parties usually create such impressions before the elections with a view to attract public support.

Replying to a question, the Prime Minister said he is comfortable with the military leadership and the caretaker government has the final say in decision-making.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

7 minutes ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

12 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

18 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

19 minutes ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

1 hour ago
Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

2 hours ago
 Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan