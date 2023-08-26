ECP assures to provide level playing field to all political parties

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja chairs the meeting at the ECP headquarters in Islamabad, while the PML-N delegation comprised Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Zahid Hamid, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ataullah Tarar and Asad Junejo.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2023) A PML-N delegation attended a consultative meeting with the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad, on the invitation of ECP as part of commission's consultation process with different political parties.

The delegation briefed the commission that the Council of Common Interest had unanimously approved final results of the recent census as all political parties had agreed on holding next general elections on the basis of fresh census. It declared ECP's schedule for delimitations as per law and the Constitution.

The delegation proposed that the process of delimitation of Constituencies and updating of electoral rolls should be started simultaneously to avoid any delay in the general elections.

Talking about the code of conduct, it suggested imposing ban on the hate speeches of political parties. Similarly, only posters and stickers should be allowed to reduce expenditure of candidates.

The PML-N also proposed ECP to appoint its own officers as District Returning Officer in order to ensure transparency in the polling process.

On this occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner assured the delegation of holding free, fair and transparent elections as well as provision of level playing field to all the political parties and candidates.