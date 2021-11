ECP Bajaur notifies DRO, ROs, AROs for LB polls

District Office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Bajaur Monday announced the names of District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (Ros) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for holding local bodies polls in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :District Office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Bajaur Monday announced the Names of District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (Ros) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for holding local bodies polls in the district.

According to a notification issued by District Election Commissioner Bajaur, Ajmal Hafeez, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur, Iftikhar Alam will be District Returning Officer.

The Returning Officers are Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khar, Hamza Zahoor, Principal Govt High school Mandgai, Riazuddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Zamin Khan, Assistant Director Local Govt Zeeshan Ali Shah, Executive Engineer (XEN) Building, Mohammad Arif, Agriculture Officer Subhanuddin, Deputy District education Officer (DDEO), Loddan Shahid, Assistant Commissioner (Nawagai) Zahid Kamal, Principal Govt High School Loisom Abdul Bar, ADC (Finance) Sohail Aziz, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Mohammad Fayyaz, District Forest Officer (DFO) Mujeebullah and District Director Livestock Fazale Haq.

The Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) are included Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Sher Rehman, Naib Tehsildar (Uthmankhel) Mohammad Fayyaz, District Officer (DO) Highway Roidad Alam, Tehsildar (Khar) Bakht Jehan, Assistant Director BISP Ajmal Khan, Agriculture Officer, Azizullah, Agriculture Officer Imranuddin, Population Officer Shahid Ali, AAC Nowagai Ajam Khan, SDO (Irrigation), Mohammad Kamal, SDO (PESCO) Anwar Khan, Naib Tehsildar (Barang) Abdul Ghafoor, Naib Tehsildar (Nawagai) Mohammad Naeem, Naib Tehsildar (Wara Mamond) Wisal Khan and SDO (Building) Nek Zada.