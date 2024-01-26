Open Menu

ECP Balochistan Chief Calls On IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Mohammad Fareed Afridi on Friday called on Inspector General Police Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, to express his condolence over the martyrdom of a police officer deputed in Turbat

While paying homage to the late police personnel, ECP Balochistan chief said attack on the Regional Election Commissioner Makran's office in Turbat was thwarted by the martyred official sacrificing his life.

In this hour of sorrow and grieve, we stand with the bereaved family of the martyred official.

Afridi lauding the role of police and other law enforcement agencies said that police has a very important role in conducting peaceful elections.

IGP Balochistan, on the occasion, reiterating force’s resolve, said Police is determined to pave way for holding peaceful elections in Balochistan adding that personnel of the law enforcement agencies will play their pivotal role in this connection.

