ECP Balochistan Sets Up Control Room To Redress Complaints Related To Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commission Balochistan has set up a control room to redress the complaints related to elections.
According to spokesperson of Election Commissioner Balochistan, the control room has been established in the office of the Election Commissioner Quetta for the immediate redressal of grievances related to general elections.
It added that for any kind of complaint related to the electoral process regarding the deprived sections of society can be contacted on the telephone number 081-9204413.
