ECP bans postings, transfers in 33 constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday banned postings, transfers of all government officials, and announcement of development schemes in 33 Constituencies where bye-elections were scheduled to be held on March 16.

The ECP notification directed the government and authorities not to post or transfer any officer in the districts, where the schedule for bye-elections has been issued on January 27, 2023, till the publication of Names of returned candidates.

The election watchdog also banned announcing development schemes by government functionaries or elected representatives including a local government functionary for the constituency where the schedule of elections has been announced.

The aforementioned 33 constituencies where ban is imposed include: NA-04 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25 and NA-26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan, NA-43 Khyber, NA-52, 53, and NA-54 Islamabad, NA-57, 59, 60, 62 and NA-63 Rawalpindi, NA-67 Jhelum, NA-97 Bhakkar, NA-126 and NA-130 Lahore, NA-155 and NA-156 Multan, NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan, NA-241, 242, 243, 244, 247, 250, 252, 254, and NA-256 Karachi and NA-265 Quetta.