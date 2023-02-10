UrduPoint.com

ECP Bans Postings, Transfers In 33 Constituencies

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ECP bans postings, transfers in 33 constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday banned postings, transfers of all government officials, and announcement of development schemes in 33 Constituencies where bye-elections were scheduled to be held on March 16.

The ECP notification directed the government and authorities not to post or transfer any officer in the districts, where the schedule for bye-elections has been issued on January 27, 2023, till the publication of Names of returned candidates.

The election watchdog also banned announcing development schemes by government functionaries or elected representatives including a local government functionary for the constituency where the schedule of elections has been announced.

The aforementioned 33 constituencies where ban is imposed include: NA-04 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25 and NA-26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan, NA-43 Khyber, NA-52, 53, and NA-54 Islamabad, NA-57, 59, 60, 62 and NA-63 Rawalpindi, NA-67 Jhelum, NA-97 Bhakkar, NA-126 and NA-130 Lahore, NA-155 and NA-156 Multan, NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan, NA-241, 242, 243, 244, 247, 250, 252, 254, and NA-256 Karachi and NA-265 Quetta.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Quetta Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Kohat Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Nowshera Bhakkar Jhelum Haripur Swabi January March Post All Government NA-17 NA-18 NA-25 NA-26 NA-32 NA-38 NA-43 NA-52 NA-54 NA-57 NA-63 NA-67 NA-97 NA-126 NA-130 NA-155 NA-156 NA-191 NA-241 NA-256 NA-265

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

11 minutes ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

26 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

26 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

41 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syria’s earthquake relief eff ..

56 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.