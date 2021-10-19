UrduPoint.com

ECP Bans Postings, Transfers In By Polls Constituency NA 133, Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned postings and transfers of all government officials in National Assembly constituency, NA 133, Lahore XI where by election schedule has been announced.

A ECP notification said the government functionaries, elected representative,local government functionary has been barred from announcing any development scheme in the constituency where by election was in process and the ban would remain in force till publication of notification of returned candidate.

Under election laws, these officials cannot inaugurate or announce any development projects to advance campaign of a candidate contesting for the vacant seat.

The ECP has already announced the schedule of by election on the National Assembly constituency, NA-133, Lahore XI.

According to schedule, the polling for the election will be held on Dec 05.

The contesting candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from October 21-25, while the initial list of candidates will be released on October 26.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates would be completed by Oct 30, while the appeals concerning approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed up to Nov. 03, which would be decided by Nov. 09.

The revised list of the candidates would be displayed on Nov. 10. The candidates could withdraw their nominations on Nov. 11.

The final list of candidates would be displayed and election symbols to the candidates would be allotted on Nov. 12.

The lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the demise of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who was died earlier last week due to heart attack.

More Stories From Pakistan

