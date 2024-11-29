ECP Bans Transfers, Postings In NA-262, Quetta Ahead Of Bye-election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday imposed an immediate ban on posting or transferring officers in NA-262, Quetta, until the name of the returned candidate is published.
According to a notification, the ECP has barred the announcement of development schemes in the constituency.
Government officials and elected representatives, including those at the local government level, are prohibited from announcing any development schemes in the constituency where the by-election is ongoing until January 16, 2025.
