Open Menu

ECP Bans Transfers, Postings In NA-262, Quetta Ahead Of Bye-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM

ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday imposed an immediate ban on posting or transferring officers in NA-262, Quetta, until the name of the returned candidate is published

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday imposed an immediate ban on posting or transferring officers in NA-262, Quetta, until the name of the returned candidate is published.

According to a notification, the ECP has barred the announcement of development schemes in the constituency.

Government officials and elected representatives, including those at the local government level, are prohibited from announcing any development schemes in the constituency where the by-election is ongoing until January 16, 2025.

.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Election Commission Of Pakistan January From Government NA-262

Recent Stories

Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quar ..

Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter

12 minutes ago
 SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

22 seconds ago
 Pakistan will no longer be among countries generat ..

Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Lag ..

23 seconds ago
 AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agricultu ..

AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Developm ..

27 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance betw ..

Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance between resources, emerging needs ..

28 seconds ago
 PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly callin ..

PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests

59 minutes ago
Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots ..

Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots at D-Chowk

6 minutes ago
 LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-h ..

LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-home policy for offices

6 minutes ago
 CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda ag ..

CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda against Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of ..

Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of govt: Mashhood

6 minutes ago
 Three bodies found from different areas

Three bodies found from different areas

6 minutes ago
 LDA seales 107 illegal commercial buildings

LDA seales 107 illegal commercial buildings

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan