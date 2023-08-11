ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked all Ministries, Divisions and departments to avoid transfers and postings till institution of Caretaker set-up Federal level.

In a letter to Secretary Establishment, the Commission said as soon as caretaker set-up is installed, transfers and postings can be made in accordance with law.

The decision from the ECP comes at the moment when the second round of consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed to select Caretaker Prime Minister is going to be held in Islamabad today.

According to a press release of Prime Minster Office, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited the leader of the opposition for consultation as per provisions of the Constitution.

The first meeting for this purpose was held in a cordial manner and they decided to continue consultation.