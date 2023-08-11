Open Menu

ECP Bans Transfers, Postings On Federal Level

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2023 | 11:09 AM

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

In a letter to Secretary Establishment, the Commission says as soon as caretaker set-up is installed, transfers and postings can be made in accordance with law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked all Ministries, Divisions and departments to avoid transfers and postings till institution of Caretaker set-up Federal level.

In a letter to Secretary Establishment, the Commission said as soon as caretaker set-up is installed, transfers and postings can be made in accordance with law.

The decision from the ECP comes at the moment when the second round of consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed to select Caretaker Prime Minister is going to be held in Islamabad today.

According to a press release of Prime Minster Office, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited the leader of the opposition for consultation as per provisions of the Constitution.

The first meeting for this purpose was held in a cordial manner and they decided to continue consultation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of consultation to select caretak ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of i ..

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of its ‘DAWAMEE’ programme

10 hours ago
 Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairm ..

Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairman WAPDA

11 hours ago
 Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

11 hours ago
Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

12 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Bali ..

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss b ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

12 hours ago
 Ecuador under state of emergency after presidentia ..

Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate shot

12 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

12 hours ago
 C.African president says 'not against France' desp ..

C.African president says 'not against France' despite tensions

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan