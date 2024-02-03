Open Menu

ECP Bars Qureshi From Elections Over Cypher Case Conviction

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 11:59 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi from contesting the upcoming general elections, citing his conviction in the cypher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi from contesting the upcoming general elections, citing his conviction in the cypher case.

According to a notification issued here the late night, under Article 63 (1)(h) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, coupled with Section 232 of the Election Act 2017, Qureshi is now ineligible to participate in the general elections of 2024 and any subsequent elections for a duration of five years.

