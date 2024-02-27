Open Menu

ECP Begins Issuing Nomination Papers To For Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday began issuing nomination papers to candidates for the presidential election.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the candidates can submit their nomination papers at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad, as well as the offices of provincial election commissioners in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till 12 noon pm on March 2.

The spokesperson said that the schedule and public notice for the presidential elections would be issued on March 1.

For any details, individuals could contact the ECP at telephone number 051-9219335, she added.

Quoting Article 41 (4) of the Constitution,the spokesperson emphasized that the presidential election must be conducted within 30 days of the general elections.

She added that according to Articles 91 and 130 of the Constitution, the first session of all assemblies was mandatory within 21 days of the general elections.

"By February 29, all assemblies will begin working to complete the electoral colleges needed for the presidential election," the spokesperson added.

