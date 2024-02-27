ECP Begins Issuing Nomination Papers To For Presidential Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday began issuing nomination papers to candidates for the presidential election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday began issuing nomination papers to candidates for the presidential election.
According to an ECP spokesperson, the candidates can submit their nomination papers at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad, as well as the offices of provincial election commissioners in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till 12 noon pm on March 2.
The spokesperson said that the schedule and public notice for the presidential elections would be issued on March 1.
For any details, individuals could contact the ECP at telephone number 051-9219335, she added.
Quoting Article 41 (4) of the Constitution,the spokesperson emphasized that the presidential election must be conducted within 30 days of the general elections.
She added that according to Articles 91 and 130 of the Constitution, the first session of all assemblies was mandatory within 21 days of the general elections.
"By February 29, all assemblies will begin working to complete the electoral colleges needed for the presidential election," the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU
National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..
PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment
Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 511 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU11 minutes ago
-
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy rains11 minutes ago
-
PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan11 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado11 minutes ago
-
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD16 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment18 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workplace' held18 minutes ago
-
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur13 minutes ago
-
Arrangements discussed to deliver free ration to deserving families under Ramazan package13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter13 minutes ago
-
IHC withdraws show-cause notice to DC Islamabad13 minutes ago