ECP Being Unconstitutionally Pressurized To Get Poll Dates: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ECP being unconstitutionally pressurized to get poll dates: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said the ECP was being pressurized unconstitutionally to get a date of the elections.

In a statement, the minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan was a constitutional institution and no one would be allowed to transform it into Imran Khan's Tiger Force.

She urged that the office of the President should be loyal to the Constitution and any violation could invoke Article 6.

The minister said the office of the President did not allow favouring of any particular political party.

The minister alleged that President Arif Alvi had already violated the constitution by dissolving the National Assembly illegally last year.

According to the interpretation of the Supreme Court, the office of the President was symbolic, Marriyum Aurangzeb said and pointed that as per Supreme Court verdicts, any collusion with a political party was a violation of the office and oath of the President.

