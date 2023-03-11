UrduPoint.com

ECP Bound To Announce Schedule For Elections: Ghulam Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ECP bound to announce schedule for elections: Ghulam Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was responsible to announce the schedule for elections in the province.

"There is no harm in holding elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the country was passing multiple challenges, and "it is the duty of political parties to resolve the issues in the public interest," he added.

Responding to a question about a letter written to the ECP, he said that the Commission would reply on March 14.

