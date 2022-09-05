UrduPoint.com

ECP Bound To Decide Imran Case In 30 Days: Mohsin Ranjha

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha has said that a case against Imran Khan pending with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has to be decided within 30 days, according to the law.

Addressing a press conference at Sargodha Press Club on Monday, he said Imran Khan did not reveal the gifts worth millions of rupees of Tosha Khana in his affidavit.

He said if Nawaz Sharif could appear in the court, then why Imran Khan not. He claimed that the PTI chairman would be disqualified on technical grounds.

The PML-N leader said since the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan had not been able to recover. Everyone including Nawaz Sharif should get a level playing field, he demanded.

He said, "The Election Commission has the authority to send the matter to NAB or to take a decision on its own."

