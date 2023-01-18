ECP bound to make arrangements for free, fair elections:Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Irfan Qadir

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Irfan Qadir on Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was bound to hold free and fair elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Irfan Qadir on Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was bound to hold free and fair elections in the country.

The assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab had been dissolved, and it was now the ECP's responsibility to make arrangements for their elections, he said while talking to a news channel.

To a question regarding holding of elections within 90 days of the assemblies' dissolution, Irfan Qadir said the respective interim provincial governments and the Election Commission would decide the time-frame for their elections.

He, however, opined that the next general election should be held in October 2023. The process for holding census in Karachi was going to be initiated and the general election should be held after its completion, he added.

As regards the role of judiciary vis-a-vis the election, he said as per the constitution, the parliament and the Election Commission were the right fora to take decisions in that regard. The parliamentary decisions had more importance then the court orders, he added.

Irfan Qadir said the parliament was the supreme legislative institution, and the Supreme Court was bound to implement the laws enacted by the former.