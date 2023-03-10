UrduPoint.com

ECP Briefed On Law And Order Situation In Punjab And KP Ahead Of Upcoming Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ECP briefed on law and order situation in Punjab and KP ahead of upcoming polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Siknadar Sultan Raja held a meeting on Friday to discuss the law and order situation in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to ECP spokesperson, the meeting was attended by the members of the Election Commission, representatives of law enforcement agencies and sensitive institutions.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed in detail on the current security situation in the two provinces, with reference to free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections.

The briefing provided valuable insights that will assist the commission in making informed decisions regarding the conduct of the upcoming polls.

At the end of the meeting, CEC Siknadar Sultan Raja thanked all the participants and conveyed his gratitude for the detailed briefing. He expressed his confidence that the information provided will enable the commission to take necessary measures to ensure peaceful and transparent elections in the two provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan All

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.