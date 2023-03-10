ECP briefed on law and order situation in Punjab and KP ahead of upcoming polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Siknadar Sultan Raja held a meeting on Friday to discuss the law and order situation in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to ECP spokesperson, the meeting was attended by the members of the Election Commission, representatives of law enforcement agencies and sensitive institutions.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed in detail on the current security situation in the two provinces, with reference to free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections.

The briefing provided valuable insights that will assist the commission in making informed decisions regarding the conduct of the upcoming polls.

At the end of the meeting, CEC Siknadar Sultan Raja thanked all the participants and conveyed his gratitude for the detailed briefing. He expressed his confidence that the information provided will enable the commission to take necessary measures to ensure peaceful and transparent elections in the two provinces.