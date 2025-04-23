ECP Briefs IHCBA Delegation On Electoral Framework, Achievements
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday received a delegation from the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and provided a comprehensive overview of its electoral framework, operational responsibilities, and institutional performance
Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and members welcomed the delegation, led by IHCBA President Syed Wajid Ali Shah.
Delegation was briefed on Commission's key initiatives and reforms implemented over the past five years. The presentation covered the ECP's structural organization, constitutional mandate, and special programs undertaken to enhance electoral transparency and efficiency.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) detailed its comprehensive administrative and operational reforms to the visiting Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) delegation. Officials highlighted the Commission's concrete measures to enhance institutional efficiency and transparency.
The IHCBA delegation, led by President Syed Wajid Ali Shah, commended the ECP's reform initiatives. "We appreciate the Commission's proactive steps toward institutional improvement," stated Shah, thanking ECP officials for their hospitality and the informative session.
"This engagement will enhance public awareness and foster stronger institutional ties between legal professionals and the electoral body," he stated.
IHCBA President Syed Wajid Ali Shah raised important representation issues, advocating for Islamabad's inclusion in the ECP's provincial framework. "Islamabad deserves equal representation in the Commission, similar to other provinces," Shah asserted. He further proposed job quotas for Islamabad residents to address their under-representation in ECP appointments.
Shah proposed involving bar associations in voter education initiatives. "Legal experts can significantly enhance public awareness about electoral processes," he noted.
ECP officials demonstrated the functionality of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), explaining their phased implementation in nations like Brazil through extensive pilot testing. The Commission emphasized its commitment to technological adaptation while ensuring electoral integrity.
Concluding the meeting, CEC Raja assured the delegation of the ECP's full cooperation, stating, "We value this partnership and will continue working closely with legal professionals to strengthen democratic processes."
