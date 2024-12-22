ECP Calls For Closing Gender Gap In Electoral Rolls, Boosting Women’s Participation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan celebrated National Working Women's Day by emphasising the importance of addressing the gender gap in electoral rolls, increasing female representation, and fostering a workplace culture of inclusivity and zero discrimination.
Commemorating National Working Women’s Day, ECP in a statement reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women in electoral processes and celebrated the vital contributions of Pakistani women in strengthening democracy and promoting political stability.
Women, constituting nearly half of the country's population, are pivotal in achieving lasting peace and prosperity through equal participation in electoral processes.
The ECP stated its unwavering commitment to fulfilling its constitutional duty to conduct elections with honesty, fairness, and justice. It also highlighted the significant progress made in recent years to address the challenges women face as voters and candidates.
The ECP highlighted a significant achievement, stating that the gender gap in electoral rolls has decreased from over 11.7% in 2018 to 7.49% within just five years. The Commission also noted that more women than men were added to the electoral rolls during this period, reflecting increased awareness and participation.
The ECP aims to eliminate this gap in the upcoming elections.
To improve women’s representation as candidates, the Commission emphasized the need for a critical legal reform requiring political parties to allocate 5% of their tickets to women. However, the ECP acknowledged the necessity for further reforms and stricter accountability measures to ensure compliance and increase women’s ticket allocation.
The ECP stated that it is committed to promoting inclusivity within its workforce, with a continued focus on increasing the representation of women as staff and election officers, while ensuring a workplace free from discrimination and harassment.
The ECP takes pride in being one of the first institutions in Pakistan and the Asia region to adopt the country’s inaugural “Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion Framework.” The Commission emphasized that this groundbreaking framework offers a strategic vision to empower women, girls, minorities, transgender persons, and persons with disabilities.
Complementing this initiative, the ECP noted that it has introduced Gender-Responsive Budget Planning to ensure fair resource allocation.
On National Working Women’s Day, the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan called on all women, especially young girls, to actively participate in elections as voters and candidates, stressing that their engagement is essential for building a democratic, peaceful, and prosperous Pakistan.
Recent Stories
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP calls for closing gender gap in electoral rolls, boosting women’s participation2 minutes ago
-
Monkey death toll rises: Call to end human feeding in National Parks12 minutes ago
-
Over 2200 students get degrees in WUM convocation22 minutes ago
-
Balloting for agriculture tools held22 minutes ago
-
Fire at cloth shop22 minutes ago
-
154 arrested in 149 rape cases by SSOIU in 202432 minutes ago
-
Verification begins for livestock project in Lodhran32 minutes ago
-
KPPSC announces ability tests for various posts from Jan 01-1632 minutes ago
-
Boy injured32 minutes ago
-
Over 2,76,279 e-challan tickets issued through Safe City cameras in Islamabad41 minutes ago
-
Governor KP announces formation of political, technical committees for peace42 minutes ago
-
Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islamabad42 minutes ago