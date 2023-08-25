Open Menu

ECP Calls For Holding Elections Within 90 Days: Waqar Mehdi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ECP calls for holding elections within 90 days: Waqar Mehdi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Secretary-General of Pakistan People's Party Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi on Thursday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections within 90 days as per the Constitution.

In a statement, Senator Mehdi said as per result of the digital census assembly seats could not be increased.

He said the nation wants elections to be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies.

He said that the tenure of half members of the upper house of Parliament (Senate) will be ended by March 2024 therefore general election must be held within 90 days.

The PPP leader demanded the ECP to announce the election schedule.

