ECP Calls For Quick Objection Submissions In Delimitation Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 08:42 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday asked the people to expedite the submission of objections regarding constituency delimitation at the facilitation desks as there was only one day left to raise objections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday asked the people to expedite the submission of objections regarding constituency delimitation at the facilitation desks as there was only one day left to raise objections.

According to a spokesperson from the ECP, the facilitation centers will remain open until Friday, October 27th. The Election Commission has also released guidelines for submitting objections, which will be accepted from 8 am to 4 pm at the ECP secretariat. The final publication of Constituencies is scheduled for November 30th after the objections have been reviewed.

