ECP calls meeting to review allegations of PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier alleged Chief Election Commission of damaging democracy by holding Senate election through secret ballot.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2021) Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday summoned meeting of its officials to review allegations leveled by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the nation.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will chair the meeting to review allegations of Prime Minister Imran regarding Senate elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had questioned transparency of Senate election, saying that it failed to conduct fair election.

“Election Commission has damaged the democracy by holding Senate election through secret ballot,” the Prime Minister said in a statement.

“Why ECP told the top court that Senate elections should be held through secret ballot?,” the PM questioned.

The ECP, he said, could have employed the latest technology in order to know who the turncoats in Senate elections were.