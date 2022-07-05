UrduPoint.com

ECP Can Take Action For Submitting False Declarations: Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 01:30 AM

ECP can take action for submitting false declarations: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could take action against any political party member for submitting a false declaration of assets.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had submitted false declarations of assets before Election Commission of Pakistan, he said this while talking to a private television channel.

Any political party member who made false declaration, should be disqualified for taking part in election, he said.

Commenting on "Tosha Khana" issue, he said, the PTI leaders committed a wrong by selling official gifts at higher rates and also not paying tax on their proceeds.

In reply to a question about reference case, he said, some political party members had filed reference against the leadership of PTI for showing irresponsibility regarding "Tosha Khana" gifts.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan TV

Recent Stories

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity prote ..

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity protests

1 hour ago
 US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressu ..

US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressures, declining public confiden ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majo ..

PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majority: Kaira

1 hour ago
 APTMA advised to maintain strong liaison with US c ..

APTMA advised to maintain strong liaison with US counterparts

2 hours ago
 Root and Bairstow run riot against India

Root and Bairstow run riot against India

2 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to poor masses: Musadik

Govt providing relief to poor masses: Musadik

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.