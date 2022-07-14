UrduPoint.com

ECP Cancels Transfers In Environment Protection Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ECP cancels transfers in environment protection department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Taking notice of transfers and postings in the wake of by-elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan has cancelled transfers of seven inspectors of environment protection department with immediate effect.

A spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Faisalabad, said here Thursday that Election Commission of Pakistan had imposed a ban on all types of transfers due to by-elections in PP-97 Jhumra, Faisalabad-I on July 17 but it was brought to the notice of District Monitoring Officer PP-97 Zarvia Anwar that Deputy Director Environment Faisalabad Farhat Abbas had violated the orders of ECP by transferring seven Inspectors.

Taking notice, the ECP cancelled the transfers of Inspectors- Khalid Mahmood, Rana Riaz Ahmed, Mazhar Fareed, Mazhar Abbas, Moaz Maroof, Muhammad Imtiaz and Rana Siddique.

The ECP directed the heads of all provincial departments to comply with the ordersin letter and spirit, otherwise strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them.

