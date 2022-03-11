UrduPoint.com

ECP Can't Ignore Ordinance Promulgated By President; AGP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 09:12 PM

ECP can't ignore Ordinance promulgated by President; AGP

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Friday stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not ignore Ordinance duly promulgated by the President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Friday stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not ignore Ordinance duly promulgated by the President.

In a statement issued by the AGP office, the attorney general said that they (ECP) were vested with no jurisdiction to nullify its effect which could only be done by high court or Supreme Court.

He said that the ECP could regulate but not nullify Ordinance nor prohibit activity permissible under the Ordinance.

>