ECP chalks out schedule for training of district monitoring officers for bye-election poll

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has chalked out schedule for the training of district monitoring officers and monitoring officers for the bye-election of local government election for the chairman of Tehsil Council Jamrud.

As per the schedule, training of one district monitoring officer and two monitoring officers has already been completed on August 29, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Moreover, a four-day training program for grade 18 to 19 was organized from August 26 to August 29 for the capacity building of Election Commission officers at the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad.

The training aimed at informing the Election Commission officers about the Secretariat instructions. This training was given by the trainer of Secretariat Training Institute Islamabad.

This training program will enhance the professional skills of Election Commission officers and they will be able to perform their duties better. This initiative of the Election Commission is part of its continuous efforts to enhance the professional skills of its staff