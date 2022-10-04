UrduPoint.com

ECP Challenges PIC's Decision At IHC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in an appeal against the decision of Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) regarding provision of details about recruitments in Election Commission of Pakistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeal filed by ECP. The chief justice inquired the ECP lawyer that what information the citizen had requested for? The lawyer responded that the applicant had requested to provide information related to the appointment of officers in ECP. One applicant had itself applied against a post in ECP, he said.

The chief justice questioned that what it matters to ECP if it uploaded information related to the appointments on its website. The people would have more access to the information related to the recruitment process in a public body if ECP uploads this, he remarked.

Justice Minallah remarked that one order also came about this court and we uploaded this information on website. The chief justice asked the lawyer to also keep in view the Article 19A of the constitution.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till October 19.

