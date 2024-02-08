Open Menu

ECP Chief Commends Successful Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 08:34 PM

ECP chief commends successful election

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the nation for the successful conduct of the election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the nation for the successful conduct of the election.

In a special message, he thanked the people of Pakistan for fulfilling their constitutional and national responsibility, state news channel ptv reported.

Sultan Raja extended his appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the electoral process, including Federal and provincial caretaker governments, political parties, security agencies, police, civil administration, Pakistan Army, media, voters, polling staff and election members and their staff.

He expressed confidence in the responsible conduct of the returning officers and urged them to fulfill their duties diligently, ensuring timely ordering and delivery of results.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Army Police Media All PTV

Recent Stories

Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening d ..

Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Sol ..

2 minutes ago
 ‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest ..

‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM

Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM

2 minutes ago
 Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, La ..

Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, Launches Innovation Factory’s ..

2 minutes ago
 CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial E ..

CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stat ..

CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations

6 minutes ago
Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaz ..

Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a ' ..

Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN

6 minutes ago
 All parties should accept election results: Hamza ..

All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unvei ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils upgraded facilities at PIC

2 minutes ago
 Film actress Nighat Butt remembered

Film actress Nighat Butt remembered

2 minutes ago
 Massive turnout of minorities witnesses in constit ..

Massive turnout of minorities witnesses in constituency 47

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan