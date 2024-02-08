ECP Chief Commends Successful Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the nation for the successful conduct of the election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the nation for the successful conduct of the election.
In a special message, he thanked the people of Pakistan for fulfilling their constitutional and national responsibility, state news channel ptv reported.
Sultan Raja extended his appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the electoral process, including Federal and provincial caretaker governments, political parties, security agencies, police, civil administration, Pakistan Army, media, voters, polling staff and election members and their staff.
He expressed confidence in the responsible conduct of the returning officers and urged them to fulfill their duties diligently, ensuring timely ordering and delivery of results.
Recent Stories
Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Sol ..
‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)
Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM
Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, Launches Innovation Factory’s ..
CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner
CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations
Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza
Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN
All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils upgraded facilities at PIC
Film actress Nighat Butt remembered
Massive turnout of minorities witnesses in constituency 47
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Solangi2 minutes ago
-
‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)2 minutes ago
-
CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations6 minutes ago
-
All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils upgraded facilities at PIC2 minutes ago
-
Massive turnout of minorities witnesses in constituency 472 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi monitors election arrangements2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi casts vote at Riwaz Garden30 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Information Jan Achakzai congratulates people of Baloc ..43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat reviews the voting process45 minutes ago
-
ECP ensures timely election results.45 minutes ago