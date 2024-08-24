Open Menu

ECP Clarifies Media Reports About Punjab Election Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has clarified news circulating in some private newspapers regarding inquiry committee to investigate allegations against Punjab Election Commissioner (PEC) Ejaz Anwar Chauhan.

The ECP, in a news statement, on Saturday, said that an inquiry was launched against an election officer from Khushab, Punjab, for illegally traveling abroad without permission.

It added that Commissioner Chauhan holds a supervisory role in administrative affairs.

The ECP has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the unauthorized foreign visit of the election officer and to determine why concerned officials, including Commissioner Chauhan, did not promptly report the officer's departure.

