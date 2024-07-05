ECP clarifies news about Forms 45 of Lahore’s constituencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday clarified that the Forms 45 of Lahore’s Constituencies had already been uploaded on the Commission's website.

The news about absence of Forms-45 from of some constituencies of Lahore on the Commission's website was tantamount to mislead the public, said Spokesperson of the ECP in a statement issued here.

As far as Forms-45 of PP-159 Lahore were concerned, all its Form 45 and Form 46 had already available on the Commission's website.

The Spokesperson said misleading information was being circulated. Now, as cases of various constituencies were being heard in the election tribunals, it was in-appropriate to comment on it, the statement further said.