Open Menu

ECP Committed To Hold General Elections On Feb 8: Solangi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2024 | 04:45 PM

ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi

The caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting says the caretaker governments in the center and provinces will fulfill all administrative, financial, and security requirements of the election commission to carry out this responsibility.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said the Election Commission of Pakistan is committed to hold general elections on the 8th of next month.

In a post on his X handle, he said the caretaker governments in the center and provinces will fulfill all administrative, financial, and security requirements of the election commission to carry out this responsibility.

The Information Minister also shared a letter of the election commission on his X handle which states that the commission has made all necessary arrangements regarding the conduct of the general elections. The letter further reads that the election commission has also submitted commitment before Supreme Court of Pakistan for holding general elections on the 8th of next month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Information Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Post All

Recent Stories

Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

13 minutes ago
 Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaig ..

Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today

21 minutes ago
 PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing f ..

PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field

33 minutes ago
 ECP urges all political parties to submit list of ..

ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats

42 minutes ago
 Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

3 hours ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

4 hours ago
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

4 hours ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

4 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan