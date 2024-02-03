ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

Over one hundred and twenty millions registered voters will cast vote for National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2024) Election Commission has completed all arrangements for general elections being held on Thursday.

The Election Commission has established ninety thousand six hundred seventy-five polling stations in all four provinces.

Of these, forty-one thousand four hundred and three are combined polling stations while twenty-five thousand three hundred twenty are for male and twenty-three thousand nine hundred fifty-two for women voters.

A total of 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats. These include 4,807 male, 312 female and two transgenders.

The elections will be held on two hundred and sixty-six general seats of National Assembly and five hundred and ninety-three general seats of four provincial assemblies.