Open Menu

ECP Completes All Arrangements For General Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

Over one hundred and twenty millions registered voters will cast vote for National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2024) Election Commission has completed all arrangements for general elections being held on Thursday.

Over one hundred and twenty millions registered voters will cast vote for National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies.

The Election Commission has established ninety thousand six hundred seventy-five polling stations in all four provinces.

Of these, forty-one thousand four hundred and three are combined polling stations while twenty-five thousand three hundred twenty are for male and twenty-three thousand nine hundred fifty-two for women voters.

A total of 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats. These include 4,807 male, 312 female and two transgenders.

The elections will be held on two hundred and sixty-six general seats of National Assembly and five hundred and ninety-three general seats of four provincial assemblies.

Related Topics

National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Male Women All Race Million

Recent Stories

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

13 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

13 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

13 hours ago
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

13 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

14 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

14 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

14 hours ago
 Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark ..

Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..

14 hours ago
 Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'he ..

Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan