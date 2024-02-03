ECP Completes All Arrangements For General Elections
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Over one hundred and twenty millions registered voters will cast vote for National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2024) Election Commission has completed all arrangements for general elections being held on Thursday.
Over one hundred and twenty millions registered voters will cast vote for National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies.
The Election Commission has established ninety thousand six hundred seventy-five polling stations in all four provinces.
Of these, forty-one thousand four hundred and three are combined polling stations while twenty-five thousand three hundred twenty are for male and twenty-three thousand nine hundred fifty-two for women voters.
A total of 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats. These include 4,807 male, 312 female and two transgenders.
The elections will be held on two hundred and sixty-six general seats of National Assembly and five hundred and ninety-three general seats of four provincial assemblies.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
20 candidates, 13 independents contesting for NA-53, Rawalpindi-II Constituency3 minutes ago
-
Solangi terms plantation of trees as national, moral duty13 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 31 kg drugs in six operations; arrests four43 minutes ago
-
1300-kg adulterated khoya wasted53 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehends 567 POs across province in January1 hour ago
-
Arrangements for smooth conduct of Election finalized in Khanewal1 hour ago
-
Weather to remain cold in most districts in KP1 hour ago
-
Light rain lashes Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Mepco official suspended for facilitation electricity theft2 hours ago
-
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case2 hours ago
-
Caretaker Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city2 hours ago