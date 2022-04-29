ECP completes delimitation of Quetta and Lasbela for LG polls 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday completed the delimitation of Quetta and Lasbela districts of Balochistan for the upcoming election of Local Government 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday completed the delimitation of Quetta and Lasbela districts of Balochistan for the upcoming election of Local Government 2022.

As per statement issued by the Public Relation Officer ECP Balochistan as many as 84 wards have been created in Quetta Metropolitan Corporation while 108 UCs and 555 wards have been created in the rural areas of Quetta district.

The Lasbela district consists of 5 Municipal Committees and 1 Municipal Corporation while 98 wards have been established in urban areas whereas there are 32 Union Councils in rural areas of Lasbela of which 186 are Wards.

It may be mentioned here that delimitation was done by the Election Commission of Pakistan following the due correction in the number of Union Councils and Wards of district Quetta and Lasbela in line with the proportion of their population.