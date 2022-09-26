ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Monday that the preparations were complete for the local government elections that would take place in the 65 wards of 11 Union Councils of Balochistan's four districts on Tuesday (September 27).

According to ECP spokesman, a total of 67 polling stations have been established for smooth conduct of polling which would continue from 8 am to 5 pm sans any break.

Earlier, the polls were scheduled on August 28 but it had to be postponed due to floods and torrential rains.

The polling would be held in 30 wards of four union councils of district Musakhel; 12 wards of district Duki's two union councils; 22 wards of four union councils of Mastung district and elections would be held in one ward of a union council of Loralai district.