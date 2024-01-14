ECP concludes NA,PA reserved seats scrutiny

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Returning Officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have completed the scrutiny of nomination papers for seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and four provincial assemblies.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP here Sunday, appeals for the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by Returning Officers can be submitted until January 16 and the Appellate Tribunal will hear them until January 19.

The revised list of candidates will be released on January 20, withdrawal of nomination papers can be done until January 22, and the final list of candidates will be unveiled on January 23.