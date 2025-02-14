ECP concludes three-day training on PPRA Rules, e-Pak procurement system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) successfully conducted a three-day training session on PPRA rules and the e-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System for its 22 officials at its Secretariat in Islamabad.

According to ECP spokesperson, the session was organized from February 11 to February 13, 2025, to familiarize ECP officers with the rules and regulations of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and the e-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (e-PADS).

A dedicated team from the PPRA headquarters was invited to lead the training, offering in-depth knowledge about the PPRA framework and the e-PADS platform over the course of three days.

A total of 22 officers from the ECP Secretariat and provincial offices took part in the session. The training aimed to provide participants with the essential skills and knowledge required to efficiently operate the e-PADS system for procurement and disposal processes.