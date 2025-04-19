ECP Conducted An Awareness Session With PWDs In DIKhan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted a vital awareness session in Dera Ismail Khan aimed at empowering Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) by educating them about their right to vote and to ensure their participation in the political and democratic process.
A detailed awareness session was held at the Sahara Center organized by the District Election Commission Office, Dera Ismail Khan
During the session, persons with disabilities, representatives of the Social Welfare Department, senior journalists and others participated.
The Primary objective of this session was to ensure that PWDs are fully aware of their voting rights and the procedures involved in the electoral process. The ECP, committed to fostering inclusivity and equal participation, emphasized the importance of every vote in shaping the future of the country.
During the event, ECP representatives provided detailed information about the voting process, addressing specific concerns and questions raised by the attendees.
They highlighted the various accommodations and assistance available to PWDs to facilitate their participation in elections, ensuring that no one is left behind in the democratic process.
Aamir Sohail Saddozai, President of Sahara Social Organization, highlighted the aims and objectives of the session, added that participation of persons with disabilities in electoral and political processes was crucial to have a voice in the decision-making process.
“We must continue to work together to ensure that all persons with disabilities who are of voting age are registered as voters and have access to voting,” he said.
At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants by the District Election Commission.
