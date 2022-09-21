ECP conducts awareness campaign for students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is conducting a special awareness campaign for students in various educational institutions throughout the country to create awareness about the electoral process and students can play their role as responsible and active citizens in all upcoming elections.

During the last 9 months, special educational workshops were organized in different 308 educational institutions throughout the country. Special lectures were given to the students by the Election Commission officers, said the Spokesman of Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

In workshop, the students were informed about how to play their full role to increase vote registration and turnout, at the end a question and answer session was also held.

It should be noted that the awareness campaign in educational institutions was started in the year 2018 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Under which students in 100 different educational institutions of Peshawar, including universities, colleges and girls' higher secondary schools, were briefed about the election process and vote registration and increasing turnout. At least 500 male and female students registered as volunteers under Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awareness program.

The scope of the Students' Workshop campaign was later extended to the entire country.

This series of voter awareness campaign will continue until the general elections. In each district, the relevant election officers, district election commissioners and regional election commissioners are organizing voter awareness sessions in various educational institutions.