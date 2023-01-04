UrduPoint.com

ECP Conducts By-elections In 39 Constituencies Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ECP conducts by-elections in 39 constituencies last year

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had conducted impartial and transparent by elections in 39 Constituencies of the country last year, said an official source.

He said the by-elections were held in 12 constituencies of the National Assembly, 23 of the Punjab Assembly and one constituency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The by-elections were also conducted on three seats of the Senate last year which was lauded and acknowledged by all and sundry due to transparency.

The ECP also conducted local government elections in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the outgoing year.

The ECP had also successfully enrolled 3.8 million women in voting lists during the last year due to a vigorous campaign of mainstreaming women of less developed areas.

He lauded the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), media, and provincial staff in ensuring peaceful and transparent by elections.

The ECP also acknowledged the positive role of media in disseminating timely information about the polling situation.

