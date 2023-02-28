ECP conducts mock exercise of RMS for employees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted a one-day mock exercise regarding result management system (RMS) for officials in the division on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, Regional Election Commissioner Amir Javed said initially the ECP was conducting these exercises in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to train the staff regarding result preparation through mobile software.

He said the ECP was doing the exercise for the first time in its history for conductingfree, fair and transparent elections, adding that IT wing of the ECP was imparting training toemployees of BPS 19 to BPS 9.