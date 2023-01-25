UrduPoint.com

ECP Considers Preparations For Elections In Punjab, KPK

The latest reports say that a session chaired by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja has been informed that the preparations for electoral material, polling stations and voter lists were complete.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday considered preparing for elections and by-elections for the provincial legislatures,

The election watchdog made these considerations following appointment of caretaker chief ministers for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The latest reports said that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan headed a session regarding the planning.

The session was informed that preparations for electoral material, polling stations and voter lists were complete.

The ECP was also told that it was prepared to hold elections in the provincial assemblies following their dissolution.

The election watchdog also decided to reach out the governors in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for polling date for the election in Punjab and KP.

The decision on the polling day would be made as the ECP decided to issue the election schedule.

The Election body also speeded up preparations for elections and early completion of the process of appointment of presiding officers and other election staff.

The election commission’s members, provincial election commissioners and officials from all wings of the ECP also attended the session.

