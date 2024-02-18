ECP constitutes high-level committee to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging allegations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a high-level committee to probe rigging allegations raised by a former Rawalpindi commissioner, with instructions to submit its findings within three days.

The committee, headed by a senior ECP member, was formed during a special meeting of the ECP to deliberate the allegations levelled by the Rawalpindi commissioner. Other members of the committee include the secretary, special secretary, and additional director-general of law.

The committee will record statements from relevant district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) in Rawalpindi and submit its findings to the Election Commission within three days.

After reviewing the report, the Election Commission will decide whether to pursue contempt charges against the former commissioner and take further legal action.

The meeting was attended by Election Commission members, while Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Member Election Commission Punjab Babar Hasan Bharwana, joined the meeting online.