ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan has constituted a high-powered supervisory committee to make arrangements for upcoming general elections in the country.

The committee, led by Special Secretary of Election Commission, will maintain close coordination with relevant departments to ensure smooth elections.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, Secretary of Election Commission, Omar Hamid Khan directed the heads of all Election Commission divisions and Provincial Election Commissioners to promptly finalize election-related arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has again cautioned the Federal and provincial governments against getting involved in any political activities that might undermine the smooth conduct of elections.

In a notification, the Election Commission asked the caretaker administrations to confine themselves to the authority granted to them by the Elections Act, 2017.

The Commission further directed the interim administrations to refrain from announcing or commencing any fresh development initiatives on both federal and provincial levels.