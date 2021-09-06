UrduPoint.com

ECP Constitutes Teams To Monitor Cantonment Board Polls

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

ECP constitutes teams to monitor cantonment board polls

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday announced special monitoring teams to ensure free, fair and transparent elections being held in the various cantonment boards of the country.

The monitoring teams would keep an eye on poll campaigns and check any violation of law, a statement issued by the ECP said.

The teams have been mandated to monitor the polling process in the cantonment boards of Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah,Taxila, Murree, Attock, Sanjwal, Jhelum, Mangla, Sargodha, Walton, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Shorkot, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Manora, Clifton, Karachi, Faisal, Korangi, Malir, Pano Aqil, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Risalpur, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan, Abbottabad, Havelian, Quetta, Loralai and Zhob.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Bannu Quetta Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Murree Hyderabad Gujrat Kohat Mardan Zhob Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Nowshera Jhelum Loralai Attock Taxila Korangi Malir Havelian

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

1 hour ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

1 hour ago
 Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

2 hours ago
 US announces first American departures since Afgha ..

US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout

2 hours ago
 US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus oppos ..

US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus opposition figures

2 hours ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public is ..

DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public issues

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.