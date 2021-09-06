ECP constitutes teams to monitor cantonment board polls

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday announced special monitoring teams to ensure free, fair and transparent elections being held in the various cantonment boards of the country.

The monitoring teams would keep an eye on poll campaigns and check any violation of law, a statement issued by the ECP said.

The teams have been mandated to monitor the polling process in the cantonment boards of Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah,Taxila, Murree, Attock, Sanjwal, Jhelum, Mangla, Sargodha, Walton, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Shorkot, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Manora, Clifton, Karachi, Faisal, Korangi, Malir, Pano Aqil, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Risalpur, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan, Abbottabad, Havelian, Quetta, Loralai and Zhob.