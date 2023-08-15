Open Menu

ECP Constitutionally Bound To Hold Elections On Time: Irfan Siddiqui

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 11:37 PM

ECP constitutionally bound to hold elections on time: Irfan Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was constitutionally bound to hold elections on time after dissolving assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was constitutionally bound to hold elections on time after dissolving assemblies.

Talking to a private television channel, he said next general elections should be organised in a transparent manner under the supervision of the Election Commission.

He said that Caretaker prime minister has full authority to see day-to-day affairs in the country. However, he said that provincial governments should address the problems of common citizens.

Meanwhile, Senator Kamran Murtaza, talking to a private news channel said that the Interim government was bound to maintain law and order situation in the country.

He said that protecting the life and property of common man was also the duty of the interim government.

Senator Saifullah Abro said the ECP should organize the general elections within 90-day period after dissolving the national assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Irfan Siddiqui Man TV Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passi ..

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passing of his father

1 hour ago
 USA support can help resolve Kashmir issue: Masood ..

USA support can help resolve Kashmir issue: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 High in the Andes, Lake Titicaca's water levels fa ..

High in the Andes, Lake Titicaca's water levels fall to historic lows

1 hour ago
 Guardiola hits out at schedule as De Bruyne faces ..

Guardiola hits out at schedule as De Bruyne faces four months out

1 hour ago
 ECP directs caretakers to ensure equal opportuniti ..

ECP directs caretakers to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates in elect ..

1 hour ago
 The stars signing up for Saudi's football project

The stars signing up for Saudi's football project

1 hour ago
Fani Willis: the Georgia prosecutor taking on Trum ..

Fani Willis: the Georgia prosecutor taking on Trump

1 hour ago
 Giuliani: 'America's Mayor' threatened by anti-Maf ..

Giuliani: 'America's Mayor' threatened by anti-Mafia law he spearheaded

1 hour ago
 Visually impaired people vital segment of our soci ..

Visually impaired people vital segment of our society: Haji Muhammad Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed: Under UAE Presidency, COP28 wil ..

Mohamed bin Zayed: Under UAE Presidency, COP28 will lead global efforts to prote ..

2 hours ago
 Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hil ..

Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan