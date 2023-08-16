Open Menu

ECP Constitutionally Bound To Hold Elections On Time: Irfan Siddiqui

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was constitutionally bound to hold elections on time after dissolving assemblies.

Talking to a private television channel, he said next general elections should be organised in a transparent manner under the supervision of the Election Commission.

He said that Caretaker prime minister has full authority to see day-to-day affairs in the country. However, he said that provincial governments should address the problems of common citizens.

Meanwhile, Senator Kamran Murtaza, talking to a private news channel said that the Interim government was bound to maintain law and order situation in the country.

He said that protecting the life and property of common man was also the duty of the interim government.

Senator Saifullah Abro said the ECP should organize the general elections within 90-day period after dissolving the national assembly.

