ECP continues gender gap voters' survey in 21 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) door to door survey to know the reasons of gender gap in voters' registration continued on Thursday in 229 Census blocks of 21 tehsils across the country.

According to ECP, the data is being collected during the survey, which was started from July 16 and such data will be compared with data of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and ECP's electoral rolls.

A monitoring team of the ECP for spots check visited Census blocks in Safdarabad Tehsil of Sheikhupura district today. The monitoring team was led by Ms. Nighat Siddique, Additional Director General, Gender Affairs Wing ECP while other team members included Muhammad Sarwar, District Election Officer, Sheikhupura and Ms. Anam Riaz, Election Officer.

During the door to door survey, the team verified the data provided by the verification officer and surveyed the residents to know the reasons behind the gender gap in the area.

The selected 21 tehsils having a significant gap between male and female voters included Safdarabad (District Sheikhupura), Fort Abbass (District Bahawalnagar), Sadiqabad (District Rahim Yar Khan), Tandlianwala (District Faisalabad), Koh-e-Suleman (District D.G Khan), Orangi Sub Division (District Karachi West), Ibrahim Haideri Sub Division (District Malir), Keti Bandar (District Thatha), Ubaro (District Ghotki), Bakrani (District Larkana), Balakot (District Mansehra), Domel (District Bannu), Landikotel (District Khyber), Kalkot (District Upper Dir), Takht Bhai (District Mardan), Quetta Saddar and Panjpai (District Quetta), Chaman (District Qila Abdullah), Lanhi (District Naseerabad) and Liari (District Lasbela).