ECP Contradicts Disqualification Plea Against Buzdar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:24 PM

ECP contradicts disqualification plea against Buzdar

Provincial Election Commissioner has contradicted a news item regarding filing of a disqualification petition against Chief Minsiter Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) ::Provincial Election Commissioner has contradicted a news item regarding filing of a disqualification petition against Chief Minsiter Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, ECP Punjab spokesperson Huda Ali Gohar termed the news as concocted and baseless, and said no petition for disqualification of Chief Minister Buzdar was submitted to this office by anyone.

She urged the print and electronic media representativesto verify the veracity of a news before sharing it with the public.

Election Chief Minister Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Media Usman Buzdar

More Stories From Pakistan

