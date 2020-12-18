UrduPoint.com
ECP Contradicts News Item On Senate Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

ECP contradicts news item on Senate election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday contradicted the news item appeared in section of media on holding of Senate election.

According to ECP, the commission has not issued any statement about holding of Senate elections nor this issue has been discussed in the Commission's meeting as for as dates of election is concerned.

ECP strongly contradict and object to this statement, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

