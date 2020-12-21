ECP contradicts news item on Senate election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday contradicted the news item appeared in section of media on holding of Senate election.

According to ECP, the commission has not issued any statement about holding of Senate elections nor this issue has been discussed in the Commission's meeting as for as dates of election is concerned. ECP strongly contradict and object to this statement, it added.

It clarified that half of members of Senate of Pakistan will be retired on March 11, 2021 after completing their six-year tenure.

It added under sub article 3 of article 224 of Constitution of Pakistan, holding of election is not possible before 30 days on all those seats to be vacant on completing tenure, which means the election couldn't be held before February 10, 2021 as per Constitution.

It said that last four to five Senate elections were held on first week of March. It said that this time the ECP will hold the Senate elections as per law and Constitution of Pakistan and it will announce the date of the election on suitable time while issuing election programme.