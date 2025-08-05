ECP de-notifies nine PTI lawmakers including Senate, NA opposition leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday de-notified nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including opposition leaders in the Senate and National Assembly — Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub Khan — following their convictions in the May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday de-notified nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including opposition leaders in the Senate and National Assembly — Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub Khan — following their convictions in the May 9 cases.

According to the notification issued by the commission, an anti-terrorism court convicted the lawmakers and sentenced them to imprisonment. The disqualified legislators include five members of the National Assembly, one senator, and three members of the Punjab Assembly.

From the National Assembly, those de-notified are Omar Ayub (NA-18 Haripur), Rai Hassan Nawaz (NA-143 Sahiwal-III), Zartaj Gul (NA-185 DG Khan-II), Rai Haider Ali (NA-96 Faisalabad-II), and Sahibzada Hamid Raza (NA-104 Faisalabad-X).

Punjab Assembly members Muhammad Ansar Iqbal (PP-73 Sargodha-III), Junaid Afzal (PP-98 Faisalabad-I), and Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal (PP-203 Sahiwal-VI) were also disqualified.

The lawmakers were de-notified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which disqualifies any person convicted of an offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years.

Following the disqualification of nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including opposition leaders in the Senate and National Assembly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially declared their seats in the Senate, National Assembly, and Punjab Assembly vacant.